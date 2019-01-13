IAF officers save Mumbai engineer from icy Ladakh river

An engineer from Mumbai had a narrow escape from the freezing waters of the Zanskar river when the ice beneath his feet broke and he plunged into the waters below.

Luckily for him, an Indian Air Force team that was passing by saw him fall and immediately came to his rescue.

The engineer, identified as Sagar, was part of a group that was on the Chadar trek.

In a video posted on Twitter by the IAF he narrated the episode and thanked the air force for saving him.

“We had to cross a patch and it wasn’t clear if it was completely frozen or not. Four or five people had already crossed before me. But when I stepped on it, the ice broke and my foot went through. Immediately, I fell into the ice,” the engineer can be heard saying on the video.

the team of 7 members of the IAF, led by Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal, used their ropes and safety equipment to pull Sagar out of the icy waters and rescue him.

