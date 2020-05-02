e-paper
IAF's plan to shower petals over Kolkata hospitals not approved by West Bengal govt

india Updated: May 02, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Indian Air Force’s plan to shower petals over two hospitals in Kolkata on Sunday as part of a military initiative to show gratitude to the country’s Covid-19 warriors has not been approved by the West Bengal government, IAF sources said.

The hospitals are the ID&BG hospital and the Eastern Command Hospital.

Tensions grew between the Centre and the West Bengal government after the former sent special teams to the state to take stock of the Covid-19 ground situation. The Centre is also worried about the low rate of testing for the coronavirus in Bengal.

The Indian Air Force helicopters are showering petals at hospitals across 23 locations in the country which include Delhi, Leh, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Mumbai, Jaipur, Dispur, Itanagar, Trivandrum and Chennai.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, the IAF’s fighter jets will carry out fly-pasts over Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna and Lucknow. Also, transport aircraft will fly in formation over 10 cities including Delhi, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

