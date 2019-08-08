IAF Sukhoi-30 crashes minutes after take-off, pilots eject safely

india

A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force that had taken off on a training sortie on Thursday evening has crashed, an IAF official said.

The two pilots have ejected safety and have been rescued, the official said.

The court of inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident.

A senior IAF official said fighter jet was on a routine training mission and crashed in Tezpur’s local flying area.

The official said the pilots had reported engine trouble shortly before the crash.

The crash was reported around 8.15 pm.

The Sukhoi crash comes months after the tragic crash of the IAF’s transport carrier An-32 crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in June. Twenty six people including IAF personnel were killed in this crash.

According to data compiled by the Defence Ministry, the IAF had lost 11 aircrafts last year including 7 fighter jets and 2 helicopters.

Since 2014, the IAF has lost 26 fighter jets, 6 choppers, 9 trainers and 3 transport aircraft. In all, 46 air force personnel have lost their lives in these accidents.

