IAS officer arrested in Jammu-Kashmir arms licences case

The case was handed over to the CBI on the basis of a recommendation from Rajasthan Director General of Police OP Galhotra after Rajasthan’s anti-terror squad (ATS) busted a related racket.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBI arrested an IAS officer in J-K arms licences case
CBI arrested IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir arms licences case, officials said on Sunday evening.

In December, 2019, CBI registered two cases in alleged irregularities in the issuance of around two lakh arms licences from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The anti-corruption agency followed it up with raids on the premises of several top officials including the then deputy commissioners and district magistrates of Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama.

It was also alleged that the then public servants had received illegal gratification for issuing licences to non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of rules.

The case was handed over to the CBI on the basis of a recommendation from Rajasthan Director General of Police OP Galhotra after Rajasthan’s anti-terror squad (ATS) busted a related racket.

