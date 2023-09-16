News / India News / IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband Pradeep Gawande welcome first child in Jaipur

IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband Pradeep Gawande welcome first child in Jaipur

ByHT News Desk
Sep 16, 2023 07:20 AM IST

IAS couple Tina Dabi, Dr Pradeep Gawande became parents of a baby boy on Friday.

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi welcomed her first child in a Jaipur hospital on Friday. Tina Dabi and her husband Pradeep Gawande became proud parents of a baby boy, a year after their wedding. The 2015 batch IAS topper was the first female district collector of Jaisalmer before she sought a non-field position in Jaipur because of her impending pregnancy earlier this year. In July, she bid adieu to Jaisalmer on her social media account.

Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi last week posted photos from the baby shower celebration.
Before becoming the district collector of Jaisalmer, Tina Dabi was the joint secretary in the Rajasthan finance department. Dabi met Pradeep during Covid pandemic.

Tina Dabi's success story as the first Dalit female UPSC topper made her instantly famous. Her wedding with batchmate Athar Amir Khan was attended by several politicians as well. Later, she got divorced from Athar and got married to Pradeep Gawande, a 2013 batch IAS officer. They tied the knot in front of a photograph of BR Ambedkar.

