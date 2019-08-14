IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal detained at Delhi airport, sent back to Kashmir

india

Former IAS officer turned Jammu and Kashmir politician Shah Faesal was detained at Delhi airport on Wednesday on arrival from Srinagar and sent back to Kashmir.

Faesal, a former IAS officer, who had formed his own political party, has been vocal against Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been expressing his dissent through political statements made on social media.

He had, on Monday, tweeted to say that Centre’s move to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status had finished space for mainstream politics in the region. “Abolition of Article 370 has finished the mainstream. Constitutionalists are gone. So you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey,” Faesal’s tweet read.

His tweet further called for restoration of the political rights that had allegedly been taken away. “Kashmir will need a long, sustained, non-violent political mass movement for restoration of the political rights,” he said.

Former India Administrative Service officer Shah Faesal who formed his own political party a few months ago, had also called for a joint strategy by mainstream J&K political parties, including the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party.

Faesal had been detained under public safety act, reported PTI.

Congress leader and former minister of finance P Chidambaram had on August 7, cited Faesal’s comments to disapprove scrapping of the 70-year-old special provision for Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

“Shah Faesal came first in the Civil Services Examination and joined the IAS. He has called the government’s actions on J&K as “the biggest betrayal,” Chidambaram had tweeted, adding, “if Shah Faesal thinks so, imagine what millions of ordinary people of J&K think.”

Restrictions imposed on communication and movement of people in Jammu and Kashmir was lifted completely in Jammu on Wednesday but continues in some parts of Kashmir.



