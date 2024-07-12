IAS probationer Puja Khedkar on govt probing her candidature: ‘I will…’

Indian Administration Services (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, who is embroiled in multiple controversies including acts of indiscipline, on Friday reacted to the Centre's decision to set up a panel to probe her candidature. Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar (HT_PRINT)

Khedkar she is not authorised to say anything to the media. The IAS probationer added that she would give her submission before the Centre appointed panel.

"I am not authorised to say anything to the media. I will give my submissions before the committee. I will follow the procedure," said Khedkar, reported news agency ANI.

Khedkar is under scrutiny over her selection in the administrative service after details surfaced that she allegedly secured the selection through Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) quota and Other Backward Class (OBC) category. It has also been alleged that she reported an annual income of ₹42 lakh in the financial disclosures submitted to the government before joining the service on January 28, 2023.

According to details available on the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) portal, Puja Khedkar reportedly has seven immovable properties, including three plots, three land parcels, and a flat, mostly in Pune and Ahmednagar districts.

Additionally, Khedkar reportedly owns luxury cars, gold and diamonds besides having partnership in two private companies, as per an affidavit her father and retired bureaucrat Dilip Khedkar had submitted with the Election Commission of India during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Controversial conduct of Puja while on IAS probation

While discharging her duties as an IAS probationer in the Pune district collectorate, Puja Khedkar allegedly demanded a separate cabin and official car. She allegedly occupied the ante chamber of additional collector during his absence and unauthorisedly used an amber beacon on her personal car.

District collector Suhas Diwase has alleged that her retired bureaucrat father threatened administrative officials with consequences.

According to a report by the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday, Puja Khedkar allegedly put pressure on a deputy police commissioner of Navi Mumbai Vivek Pansare to release a transporter who was arrested in a case of steel theft by Panvel police, in May.