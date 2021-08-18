'Ice creams, churma': PM Modi shares glimpses of interaction with Tokyo 2020 contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared glimpses of his interaction with India's Tokyo 2020 Olympics contingent on Twitter. His tweet accompanying the video snippet talked about discussions around health and "inspiring anecdotes". The Prime Minister PM Modi had met India's 2020 Tokyo Olympic contingent on Monday at his residence for breakfast.

"From having ice-creams and Churma to discussing good health and fitness, from inspiring anecdotes to lighter moments...watch what happened when I had the opportunity to host India's #Tokyo2020 contingent at 7, LKM," PM Modi said in his tweet.

In the video, PM Modi can be seen talking to Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, archer Deepika Kumari, silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya and fencer Bhawani Devi among others.

While interacting with Chopra, PM Modi said, "...I have seen that success doesn't get to your head and loss doesn't stay in your mind. When you attempted the second throw, you already entered into celebratory mode. One needs a lot of confidence to reach to this level, and a lot of knowledge about their game as well as the opponent's. How was this possible?" PM Modi asked Chopra. To this, the Javelin thrower said, "We had been training for a lot of years for this, so when you make the throw, the effort which was put into it sometimes tells you that it was your best throw. That confidence comes from regular training. My training was very good."

PM Modi offered ice cream to Olympics medal winner PV Sindhu during his interaction with the Indian contingent. On an earlier occasion, the Prime Minister had told her that they will eat ice cream together after her return from Tokyo. Sindhu even shared the pictures of that moment on Twitter with the caption, "Glad to have got the opportunity to finally have an ice cream with our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji."

PM Modi urged archer Deepika Kumari, who missed out on a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics, not to be disheartened and said that a sportsperson should never lose hope.

PM Modi showered praise on Bhawani Devi, who became the first fencer to represent India at Olympics. "Your contribution is that you have inspired young generation of the country to take up this sport (fencing)," PM Modi said.

He also interacted with Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu.