ICMR’s serosurvey finds 73% population, over 92% health workers in Odisha have antibodies against Covid-19

Following a recent serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Odisha, it has been found that 73% of the state’s population and more than 93% of the healthcare workers have developed antibodies against Covid-19.

Experts from ICMR, Bhubaneswar, along with the state’s health and family welfare department conducted the serosurvey in 12 out of the 30 districts between August 29 and September 15. The survey was conducted in Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts in the state.

As many as 5,796 samples were collected from the community for the survey, out of which antibodies were observed in 4,247 samples, said Sanghamitra Pati, director of RMRC, Bhubaneswar. Among health workers, 1,312 samples were collected and 1,232 of them had antibodies, she also said. "We found 73.5% sero-prevalence among the community and 93.9% among the healthcare workers," news agency PTI quoted Pati as saying.

Further, Khurda district had the highest seroprevalence at 80% followed by Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda with around 68% seroprevalence in each district, Pati added.

Briefing in the prevalence of antibodies in terms of age groups, Pati said, 70% of people in the six to 10 years age group, 74% in the 11 to 18 age group, 75% in the 19 to 44 age group, 72% in the 45 to 60 age group and 66% above 60 years of age had the antibodies. Also, in terms of vaccination, 66.5% adults had received at least one dose of the vaccine and in the study, 25.6% were fully vaccinated, 41.4% partially jabbed and 33% were not immunised against the disease.

Meanwhile, the survey also showed that 48% of women have received both doses of the vaccine and 45.6% men have been fully immunised. Also, no significant difference could be observed in the seroprevalence between rural and urban areas. In rural areas it was 72.7% while in urban it was recorded at 73.7%, the survey also showed. Similarly, no significant difference in seroprevalence was also observed between men and women and between people jabbed with Covaxin or Covishield.

Dr Bijay Mohapatra, director of health service, said that with 73% of the population having developed antibodies already against Covid-19, the third wave of the disease might not cause much damage to the state. On Monday, Odisha saw 444 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths, as the state’s tally reached 1,024,764 and the death toll climbed to 8,180, PTI reported citing health officials.

(With PTI inputs)