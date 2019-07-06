Top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s speech on his second visit to Varanasi after poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed BJP members in Varanasi as he launched a nationwide membership drive for the party. Here are his 10 top quotes:

1.Those criticizing the Budget are professional pessimists.

2. If we resolve to do something, it is entirely possible. Those who only wish but do not have the will to achieve, their goals remain unattainable.

3.It is essential for all of you (BJP workers) to understand what is meant by $5 trillion economy, not only because you need to explain it people but also to give it back to those who think India cannot achieve this goal.

4.There’s an English saying “size of the cake matters” which implies the bigger the economy the more the people will be benefitted.”

5.We have showed a direction in the Budget of how our nation can achieve $ 5 trillion economy.

6.A lot needs to be done to conserve water, utilise it better and wisely. We need to focus on ways of irrigation in which we can save as much water as we can. Micro-irrigation, drip-irrigation are very significant to achieve that.

7.Swachh Bharat not only guarantees cleanliness, hygiene and safety, but also makes our surroundings more beautiful.

8.Home culture stay is a new way of generating employment.

9.The practice of yoga in our country not only ensures good health of people but is also giving way to health tourism, which is why we must promote it and also keep the country clean so as to attract more and more tourists.

10. We are now looking at farmers are exporters. There is tremendous potential for our farmers to grow exponentially.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 13:26 IST