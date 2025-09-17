‘If you drive a car worth a crore...’: Victim’s lawyer slams accused in Delhi BMW crash case

The counsel representing Sandeep Kaur, the wife of the finance ministry official who died after his motorcycle was mowed down by a BMW in Delhi, has told a court that the accused driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, failed in her duty to ensure prompt medical aid to the victims. Navjot Singh, with his wife Sandeep Kaur, who also sustained severe injuries in the accident. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

He said that while an expensive car could keep its driver safe, it did nothing for those injured in a crash, reported PTI.

Navjot Singh, a deputy secretary in the economic affairs department of the finance ministry, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, were on a motorcycle when it was hit by a BMW driven by Gaganpreet. Sandeep survived with injuries while Navjot Singh succumbed.

The driver was arrested on Monday afternoon.

"Ek to bahut tez gaadi chala rahi hai. Socho kitni speed hogi ki BMW palat gayi… Crore rupees ka gadi chalaoge to khud safe rahoge hi, lekin jisko lagi hai unko to help provide karwaoge na (Just think, how fast must she be driving that a BMW car overturned. If you drive a car worth a crore of rupees, then you will be safe, but you have to ensure that help is provided to those you've hit)," the victim's lawyer said, according to PTI.

The BMW car, which collided with a couple riding a motorcycle, the husband died, and the wife sustained injuries in Dhaula Kuan, in New Delhi, on Sunday.(ANI)

The lawyer made the submissions before the Patiala House Court, which extended Gaganpreet Kaur's judicial custody until September 27 as her bail application was adjourned till then.

He told the court that Gaganpreet Kaur was not grievously injured and, despite being aware that each minute counted when someone was gravely injured, she insisted that the van driver take the injured to a hospital, which was 20 km away.

“Why didn't you make an ambulance call? The base hospital was minutes away,” the lawyer said, according to PTI.

The advocate claimed that Gaganpreet Kaur had a malicious intention. “Iske baad woman (Gaganpreet Kaur) hospital ke ICU mein admit ho jaati hai… 5 ghante ka baad farzi MLC bana rahi hai (After that, Gaganpreet Kaur gets herself admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital. After five hours, she gets a false medico-legal case prepared)." he told the court.

Gaganpreet made best efforts, says her lawyer



Meanwhile, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Gaganpreet Kaur, said that his client made the best efforts to provide relief to the injured.

“The lady herself sat in the van that had stopped (in which victims were taken to hospital), (she inadvertently) left her phone in the car. She had to leave her children and husband in the car, who were also injured…There must be a fair investigation,” he demanded.

He also moved an application for preservation of the accident’s CCTV footage, for which the court issued a notice and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Gupta also told the court that an ambulance also stopped at the scene but refused to take those injured to a hospital and urged the police to investigate.

“Uske baad wahan pe ek ambulance ruki thi, but usne le jaane se mana kar diya (Thereafter, an ambulance stopped at the spot, but refused to take the injured to a hospital)…Medical van ruki ya nahi isko confirm karna (whether the medical van stopped or not, to confirm that) isn’t it the duty of the DCP?” Gupta argued.