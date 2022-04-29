IIT Madras Covid cluster: Cases up to 182 after 11 new infections reported

Total Covid-19 cases in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, rose to 182 Friday after 11 more infections were reported, news agency ANI said citing Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. At a press briefing on Thursday Dr Radhakrishnan stressed that there was no reason to panic and that the institute had not yet been ordered to close down.

He said state and campus authorities were working together in trying to ensure the Covid-19 cluster at the institute does not spread.

IIT Madras COVID cluster | 11 more positive cases reported today. Total positive cases 182 now: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

IIT (Madras) has asked people to get tested in case they display symptoms and also warned them to adhere to protocols like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

Earlier this week, the health secretary met students and faculty members. He was accompanied by Chennai's Zonal Medical Officer. In a video shared by the Tamil Nadu health department, Dr Radhakrishnan could be seen telling students not to worry.

"IIT-M has taken all measures for your safety. There is also a reserve hospital in 3km radius from here (Kind Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research)," he said.

He said there were no hospitalisations at the time as all those who had tested positive had mild symptoms. "But at the same time, you should not be overconfident," he told students.

As of Wednesday there were 111 Covid cases; that number has spiked to 182 in 48 hours.