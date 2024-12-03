Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar pose security threat: Bhattacharya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday said undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar who have settled in the state and around an atomic energy institute, pose a threat to internal security. BJP lawmaker from West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya was speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour. (ANI file photo)

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, the lawmaker said the presence of undocumented Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants poses a threat to the country’s security, and he had flagged the issue with the state police multiple times.

Even as Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmakers in the House protested and challenged his statement, Bhattacharya said he was ready to authenticate his allegation.

The TMC MPs walked out in protest and Bhattacharya later said the issue of infiltration is extremely serious, and affecting the democracy of the country.

“While our state is grappling with this serious issue, the state police and administration have turned a complete blind eye to the matter. It is unfortunate and extremely worrying,” he said in a post on X.