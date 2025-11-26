'I'm not the choreographer': Mary D'Costa's clarification amid Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding row

The internet has been buzzing with speculations and unverified rumours ever since cricketer Smriti Mandhana and composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding was put on hold. One such rumour that surfaced amid the row was regarding Mary D'Costa, who is believed to be the reason behind the postponement of the couple's wedding. The wedding festivities began in Sangli, with the sangeet and haldi ceremonies.

Several screenshots of the chats between Palash Muchhal and Mary D'Costa had surfaced on social media, leading to speculations. The pictures of the flirty chats, which were allegedly posted by D’Costa on Reddit, soon made their way to social media.

Now, D’Costa has taken to Instagram to clarify on the viral chats and said she never met Palash Muchhal and the contact lasted for a month. She also denied reports claiming that she was a choreographer.

"First, the exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way. People have been asking, "Why speak about this now?" The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed," she wrote in a note shared on Instagram.

D’Costa had shared screenshots of her alleged chats with Palaash on Reddit. The account, along with the display picture, has since been deactivated, but the screenshots made their way to social media platforms.

"There's also been a lot of confusion about who I am. I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with. I'm saying this because things are getting mixed up, and I don't want people assuming the wrong things," D'Costa's post added.

Smriti and Palash were due to tie the knot on November 23 in her home town of Sangli in Maharashtra, but the ceremony was put on hold after the cricketer's father was hospitalised due to a heart-related health scare. However, Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, raising speculations.

D’Costa also denied reports claiming she was a choreographer who may have overseen the wedding performances.

“I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with,” her post read.

What has happened so far?

The wedding festivities began in Sangli, with the sangeet and haldi ceremonies held at a resort. However, before the wedding, news emerged that the wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father was hospitalised as his health deteriorated at the venue.

Soon after, Palash was also admitted in a hospital in Mumbai due to exhaustion and stress. However, what kept the rumour mill spinning was Smriti Mandhana removing all pictures and videos of her engagement and pre-wedding festivities from her Instagram account.

Her teammates, including good friend Jemimah Rodrigues, who had shared videos from the ceremonies, also removed all videos from the ceremonies.

Palash Muchhal’s cousin defends him

Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak took to Instagram to defend him and urged people not to judge him based on rumours.

“Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth,” Palash’s cousin wrote in a note.

"Technology today has come much ahead of humans, that is why people should not judge Palash in the face of rumours… pray for him," she added.