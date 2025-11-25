Hospitalisations, indefinite postponement, deleted pics: All that happened at Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal's wedding

The stage was set, the pre-wedding rituals were completed, and the guests were almost ready for the grand finale. Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding was the talk of the town, till it was abruptly postponed just hours before the pheras were to take place on Sunday evening in Sangli, the cricketer’s hometown. Since then, a series of events has left fans confused over the status of the wedding. Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to get married in Sangli this Sunday.

Here's a timeline of Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal's wedding:

Wedding festivities begin

Friday: Wedding festivities began in Sangli with sangeet and haldi held at a resort on Saturday. Videos showed the bride and groom take to the stage and perform together.

Sunday: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to marry at Sangli, her hometown. In attendance were the entirety of the Indian women’s cricket team, as well as the groom’s family and friends, including his sister, singer Palak Muchhal.

Wedding postponed, Smriti's father hospitalised

Sunday afternoon: News emerged that the wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father was hospitalised as his health deteriorated at the venue.

Sunday evening: Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, spoke to the media in Sangli and said, “Mr Shrinivasa Mandana was having breakfast when his health deteriorated. We called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital. He is under observation. Since Smriti is so close to her father, she decided that till her father recovers, the wedding is indefinitely postponed.

Palash flies back to Mumbai, is hospitalised himself

Sunday evening: The groom’s family flew back to Mumbai from Sangli, where he was reportedly hospitalised in Goregaon due to exhaustion and stress.

Sunday night: Speaking with Hindustan Times, Palash’s mother confirmed that the groom was hospitalised due to stress, as he ‘cried for 4 hours’ after the wedding was postponed. “Palash is extremely attached to Smriti’s father… The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better,” said Palash's mother, Amita Muchhal.

Palak Muchhal's statement

Monday morning: Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal, posted a statement on Instagram Stories addressing the postponement of the wedding. “Due to Smriti's dad's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the family in this sensitive time,” she wrote.

Smriti Mandhana deletes all engagement pictures

Monday evening: Smriti Mandhana removed all pictures and videos from her engagement and pre-wedding festivities from her Instagram account. Her teammates, including good friend Jemimah Rodrigues, who had posted videos from the ceremonies, also removed all such videos.

Neither Smriti nor Palash have addressed the postponement of their wedding so far, beyond the statements from her manager and his sister. There is no update on when the wedding will take place. Smriti's father is still under observation in a Sangli hospital.