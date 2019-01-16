IMD forecasts cold wave for Delhi on Thursday

The mercury slipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Wednesday, bringing back the winter chill to the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the minimum temperature could drop further on Thursday resulting in a cold wave.

“The minimum temperature would, however, start rising again because of an approaching western disturbance. The night temperature could touch 10 degrees over the weekend,” said an IMD official.

The weather department has also predicted light to very light rainfall on January 20 and 21.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi hit the very poor zone of pollution once again on Wednesday. The AQI was 237 on Tuesday afternoon, which was in the poor zone. On Wednesday morning, it stood at 333 or in the very poor category.

“Strong winds had helped to clean up Delhi’s air since Monday. But the winds have slowed down and hence pollution is building up,” said a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) official.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 10:52 IST