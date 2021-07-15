IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in some states till July 19. Check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fresh spell of heavy rainfall over parts of northern India from July 17 and said that ongoing enhanced rainfall activity along the west coast will continue till July 19.

In its latest forecast, the MeT department said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy rainfall till July 16.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over plains of northwest India till July 16. There is likelihood of enhanced rainfall activity over from July 17 with widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh during July 17-19, the weather department said.

The IMD also predicted increase in rainfall over northeast India during July 17-19. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely till July 16 and isolated very heavy rainfall over the region during July 17-19, it said in the forecast.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain activity is very likely over Konkan and Goa and Karnataka during the next three days, according to IMD. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over the region during next three days. Decrease in rainfall activity is likely over the west coast and peninsular India from July 16 onwards till July 18, the IMD said.

