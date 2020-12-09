e-paper
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

“Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on December 9,” IMD said.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:54 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Chennai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on December 9,” IMD said.

It also warned about light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area on December 10, December 11, and December 12.

