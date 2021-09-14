IMD projects weakening of deep depression in Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected on Tuesday that a deep depression, which is present over north Odisha, would weaken into a depression. “Deep depression over north Odisha lay centred at 2330 hours IST of 13th September 2021, over north interior Odisha about 80 km southeast of Jharsiguda. To weaken into a depression during the next six hours,” the IMD said on its Twitter handle.

However, since this last update is from five hours ago, the weather body is likely to issue its latest bulletin on the situation once this 5-hour period comes to an end. Also, according to a previous update by the department, the depression will continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, even as Odisha battles incessant rain due to the depression, the IMD has warned the state to prepare itself for another low-pressure area. “We forecast another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on September 17. It is likely to reach north Odisha by September 18,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, who hails from the eastern state, said, warning of more rainfall in the state during this week.

Overall, the IMD has forecast rainfall of varying intensity in a number of states, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala etc. The forecast holds till September 18.

(With agency inputs)