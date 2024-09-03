Weather updates: ‘Very to very heavy' rain alerts for Gujarat, these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat region on Tuesday, September 3, with Saurashtra and Kutch set to receive very to very heavy rainfall. The state has been given a red alert. For national capital Delhi, the agency has sounded a yellow alert, predicting heavy showers on Tuesday.(PTI)

"A well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Arabian Sea now lies over northwest & adjoining west central Arabian Sea. It is likely to continue to move further south-south-westwards and weaken gradually into a low-pressure area during next 12 hours" read the weather agency's forecast bulletin.

The IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, West Madhya Pradesh and southeast Rajasthan today. The region has been given an orange alert. A well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of Vidarbha is likely to move northwards along Western Madhya Pradesh and will likely weaken into a low-pressure area over the next 24 hours, the agency said.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over coastal regions. Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh received a staggering 27 cm of rainfall, resulting in widespread flooding and a yellow alert was issued for Adilabad in Telangana. Regarding the weather system, IMD said the depression over East Vidarbha, and adjacent Telangana is likely to move nearly North-West across Vidarbha and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a low-pressure area during next 24 hours.

For national capital Delhi, the agency has sounded a yellow alert, predicting heavy showers on Tuesday. Delhi is expected to have clear skies for the rest of days this week.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is highly likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during the week, IMD said.

In Mumbai, light rainfall has been forecast for the day. IMD has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of intermittent light spells of rain in city and suburbs" over the next 24 hours.