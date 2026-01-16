IMF calls India ‘key global growth engine’; BJP revives Rahul Gandhi's ‘dead economy’ remark

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has described India as a “key growth engine for the world,” pointing to strong domestic consumption and sustained growth momentum, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trained its guns on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his earlier “dead economy” remark. BJP slams Congress leader Rahul gandhi after IMF calls India a key growth engine for global economy. (File photo)

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said India continues to play a critical role in supporting global growth. “So what we have seen in India is that India is a key growth engine for the world,” she said, reported news agency ANI.

The IMF’s assessment triggered a swift political response from the BJP, which cited the remarks to counter Gandhi’s past criticism of the Indian economy. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, “This is terrible news for Rahul Gandhi, who declared India’s economy ‘dead.’”

“The IMF says otherwise. Far from collapsing, India’s economy is roaring, resilient, growing, and outperforming expectations. Yet again, the pessimism of the Congress leadership stands exposed, contradicted by global institutions and hard data,” Malviya said in a post on X.