e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Imran Khan warns India against ‘false flag’ attacks in Kashmir

Imran Khan warns India against ‘false flag’ attacks in Kashmir

Pakistan blamed Friday’s attack on India, implying it was aimed at embarrassing Islamabad and harming relations with the international community. The two UN observers in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 11:59 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Associated Press| Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Islamabad, Pakistan
Pakistan says the attack on the UN vehicle was deliberate, as such vehicles are clearly marked and “recognizable even from long distances.”
Pakistan says the attack on the UN vehicle was deliberate, as such vehicles are clearly marked and “recognizable even from long distances.”(REUTERS)
         

Pakistan’s military was on high alert in Kashmir on Monday as its Prime Minister warned India against carrying out any “false flag” operations in the disputed region after a UN vehicle in the Pakistan-held part came under attack.

Pakistan blamed Friday’s attack on India, implying it was aimed at embarrassing Islamabad and harming relations with the international community. The two UN observers in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

“I am making absolutely clear to the (international) community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted Sunday.

Pakistan says the attack on the UN vehicle was deliberate, as such vehicles are clearly marked and “recognizable even from long distances.”

The UN confirmed the attack and said it was being investigated.

India has not commented on the attack or responded to Khan’s tweets.

The two nuclear-armed nations are bitter rivals which have fought three wars since gaining independence from British rule in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan region of Kashmir. The territory is split between Indian and Pakistani control, and both claim it in its entirety.

The two sides often exchange fire across the heavily-guarded Line of Control in Kashmir. Each accuses the other of routinely violating a 2003 cease-fire.

tags
top news
Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Maharashtra farmers to start their vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik today
Maharashtra farmers to start their vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik today
Saudi, UAE govt spyware targets phones of Al-Jazeera journalists: Report
Saudi, UAE govt spyware targets phones of Al-Jazeera journalists: Report
Intense winter begins in Jammu & Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures
Intense winter begins in Jammu & Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures
‘Govt is alert, no need to panic: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on new strain of coronavirus in UK’
‘Govt is alert, no need to panic: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on new strain of coronavirus in UK’
Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Taimur’s 4th birthday with family
Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Taimur’s 4th birthday with family
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In