In 23-page dossier, India gives proof of pro-Khalistan groups in Pakistan

A 23-page dossier handed over to Islamabad on July 14 by Indian delegation during the Kartarpur Corridor talks at Wagah Border details how pro-Khalistan groups have free run within Pakistan. In the meeting, Pakistan promised that it would not allow any anti-India activity.

The dossier gives details of anti-India activity in Pakistan, especially to target Sikh devotees. The document also details that several pro-Khalistani groups including Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which was recently banned in India, are freely operating in Pakistan. The document also contains pictures of pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla meeting Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, designated as a terrorist by the United Nations.

In the document, India has listed the instances of pro-Khalistan activity in 2016 when Sikh devotees had visited Pakistan. It says on November 14, during the celebration of Guru Nanak Dev’s birthday, pro-Khalistani radical Sikh groups set up the Khalistan stage at the Nankana Sahib. The meetings were held by radical leaders Avtar Singh Sanghera, Manmohan Singh Bajaj, Tara Singh, Joga Singh, Satinder Pal Singh and Gopal Singh Chawala.

The year after that in 2017, the dossier said, that UK-based pro-Khalistan leader Manmohan Singh Bajwa was allowed to address gathering at the Gurudwara Panaja Sahib on the occasion of Baiksakhi on April 14. “They rasied pro-Khalistani slogans and unequivocally stated he was fighting for the cause of Khalistan,” the dossier said.

In 2018 and 2019, according to the dossier, activities of pro-Khalistan groups significantly increased in Pakistan. “Jagroop Singh @Ruoa who visited Pakistan along with a Jatha in November 2016 where he was imparted arms training by fugitive Sikh militant Lakhbir Singh Rode and Harmeet Singh @ PHD to carry out terror attacks in India,” it said.

