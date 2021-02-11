In 3 points, Rahul Gandhi responds to Modi’s ‘content, intent’ jibe on farm laws
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued to criticise the Centre over the farmers’ agitation against the three central agricultural laws and said he would describe the content and intent of the legislation, which were passed by Parliament in September last year.
Gandhi’s comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Wednesday that the Congress party only made noise about the farm laws but never discussed its content or intent. The Prime Minister had also said that if there were any flaws in the laws, there is nothing wrong in amending them but the farmers would have to come up with convincing points.
“Yesterday while addressing the House, the PM said that the Opposition is talking about the agitation but not about the content and intent of the farm maws. I thought I should make him happy today and speak on the content and intent of the laws,” the Congress leader said in the Lok Sabha.
The member of Parliament from Wayanad then went on to explain what he meant. He said the content of the first law was aimed towards finishing the mandis and its intent was ‘to give one friend’ the right to have all the crops of India. The content of the second laws was to end the essential commodities act and its intent was ‘to help the second friend’, Gandhi added. “The content of the third law is that when a farmer goes before the biggest businessman of India to demand the right price for his crops, he will not be allowed to go to the Court,” he told the Lower House.
Amid an uproar in Parliament during his address, Gandhi further alleged that the Centre never paid tributes to the farmers who had lost their lives during the ongoing agitation and went on to observe a two-minute silence to condole their deaths.
