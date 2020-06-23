e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In a setback to RJD, 5 MLCs join JD(U)

In a setback to RJD, 5 MLCs join JD(U)

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:57 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustantimes
         

PATNA: In a major jolt to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of Legislative Council polls in Bihar, five sitting party MLCs joined chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) on Tuesday. The assembly polls in the state are also due in October-November.

The RJD, which has eight MLCs, is now left with only three MLCs. The MLCs who defected to JD(U) are Radha Charan Shah (2015), Sanjay Prasad (2015), Dilip Rai (2015), Md Kamar Alam (2016) and Ranvijay Kumar Singh (2016).

All the MLCs who joined the JD(U) do not face the anti-defection law as they form the two-third of the total number of MLCs of the RJD. A letter about formal joining of the RJD MLCs was forwarded by chief whip of the JD(U) Reena Devi to acting chairman of the legislative council.

Tuesday’s development has made the JD(U) with 21 MLCs as the single largest party in the 75-member council, which presently has a strength of 46 as 29 seats are lying vacant. The BJP has 16 MLCs in the council and also has the support of an independent MLC. The polling for nine seats is schedule on July 6.

The development also means that former chief minister Rabri Devi would lose the status of leader of opposition in legislative council.

RJD state president Jagdanand Singh reacted strongly to the defection and warned JD (U) of a “befitting reply.” “Nitish Kumar has lured legistarors through money. The war has started. He will get a befitting reply,” said Singh.

However, RJD’s alliance partner, HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan advised RJD that “instead of giving tickets to capitalists, the party (RJD) should respect its workers.”

JD (U) also took a dig at the RJD. “The party hardly respects its workers whereas Nitish Kumar respects all,” said JD (U) Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh.

top news
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In