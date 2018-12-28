In Ahmednagar, BJP teams up with NCP, keeps Shiv Sena out for Mayor’s post

In a surprise move, newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators in Ahmednagar joined hands with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party to take over the Mayor’s post.

The Shiv Sena was left out in the cold after its party corporators boycotted the mayoral election at last moment despite cornering the largest number of seats in the municipal elections. The BJP candidate Babasaheb Wakale got 37 votes, two more than the magic figure of 35.

In the recently-held elections, Shiv Sena emerged as the single-largest party bagging 24 out of 68 seats, followed by NCP and BJP which won 18 and 14 seats respectively. All three parties have put up its candidates for Mayor’s post.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 12:29 IST