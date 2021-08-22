In Assam, police foil bank heist; 3 suspected robbers killed in encounter

Three suspected robbers were killed in an encounter in the early hours of Sunday after police in Assam’s Kokrajhar district foiled an alleged bank heist.

According to Kokrajhar police, the incident took place around 2:30 am at Bhotgaon when a group of alleged bank robbers were on their way to rob a branch of Indian Bank.

“There was a failed attempt at robbing the bank branch three months ago and since then we had activated our information network. On Sunday, we got information that a team of robbers were on their way to rob the Indian Bank branch,” said Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, superintendent of police, Kokrajhar.

“When our personnel intercepted the robbers around 800 m away from the bank before the robbery was committed, they started firing at us. Our team also fired at them in retaliation in which three of their members were injured. They were taken to RNB CiviL Hospital in Kokrajhar where they later succumbed,” he added.

The deceased robbers have been identified as Sirajudaulah Sheikh from Mankachar district and Aminul Haque and Manowar Hussan from Goalpara district. Police have launched an operation to nab the other robbers who managed to escape from the scene.

According to director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, police recovered two pistols, several rounds of used bullets, oxygen cylinders, gas cutters and other materials from the scene of the incident.