In Ayodhya, 1 killed, 5 injured as dumper crashes into vehicles

One person was killed and five others injured after a high-speed dumper crashed into several vehicles at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday. Police officials at the site of the accident.(ANI)

Dr Manish Shakya, the emergency medical officer at Shri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya, told news agency ANI that the injured have been referred to Raja Dashrath Medical College.

"One person has died in the incident. One patient who has sustained a minor injury is being treated here; the other five who have sustained major injuries have been referred to Raja Dashrath Medical College..." he said.

Raja Babu, who was among those injured in the incident, told the news agency that he escaped after jumping from his vehicle.

“At the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, a high-speed dumper rammed into my vehicle. I was able to jump from my vehicle and save my life...” he said.

He added, “The dumper hit several other people and vehicles and ran over a person. I sustained injury on my leg, chest and head...”

Earlier this month, four people lost their lives in a road accident near Pararampur village in the Haiderganj police station area of Ayodhya district.

According to the police, the victims were riding two motorcycles and were returning home after playing Holi when they collided with a speeding SUV. The impact caused both motorcycles to catch fire, resulting in the deaths of all four riders on the spot.

Angry villagers allegedly set the SUV on fire following the incident. Police officers reached the scene and managed to douse the flames after considerable effort. The SUV driver, identified as Bhaskar Upadhyay from the same Haiderganj area, sustained injuries and was later arrested.

The deceased were identified as Ram Kewal, 50, Indrajeet, 32, Ram Sajivan, 42, and Jethu, 38.