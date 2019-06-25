In Badaun, cops check vehicles at gun point!

In a video that has gone viral on social media, police in Badaun are seen making people hold up their hands at gun point while they check their vehicle.

The cops’ act is being seen as “hazardous” as well as “humiliating” for the common man.

The video was shot at the Bagren outpost in Wazirganj police station area of Badaun and the outpost in-charge Rahul Kumar Sisodia is seen in the clip, intimidating people.

SSP of Badaun Ashok Kumar Tripathi said, “The way people were checked is not a norm. It was done by the our personnel as a drill so that they could respond efficiently if a person they are checking turns out be criminal. I have advised all officials that this must not be repeated with common people again.” According to residents of the area, this has become a routine manner of checking by the police there.

“If you are driving and cops want to stop you, they will do that with a gun in their hand. The method is very intimidating for the common man. The cops make no concession even if the driver is a woman,” said Raj Kumar Agarwal, a businessman.

Members of civil society have questioned this claim of the SSP. Iqbal Ahmed, a social activist of Badaun, asked, “How can police do drill on common people? If they want to do such drill they must do it in a controlled environment. But this was clearly done to harass and intimidate people.”

Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Wazirganj police station, said, “The checking was done as per the laid down procedure of tacking hostile situation. The intention of our personnel was not to intimidate anyone.”

A police official in Badaun, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Badaun is a crime prone area and we keep our guns out because you never know which vehicle is carrying criminals. We have to remain prepared.”

When contacted, the director general of police (DGP) office said that they would probe the incident and take action, if needed.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 01:14 IST