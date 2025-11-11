In Bhutan, PM Modi vows action over Delhi blast: ‘Those who plotted this...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed that the conspirators behind the Delhi blast that killed 13 people near Red Fort would not be spared. PM Modi, who is in Bhutan’s capital Thimphu for a two-day state visit, said that everyone responsible for the explosion would be brought to justice. Delhi Red Fort Blast News: PM Modi vowed action against everyone responsible for the explosion.(HT Photo/File)

Follow Delhi blast live updates here.

He said, “Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today.”

“I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice,” he added.

Rajnath Singh issues warning, assures strict action

Earlier in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh issued a stern warning and assured the nation that those behind the Red Fort blast in Delhi will face the harshest punishment.

Speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue organised by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said, “I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances.”

Delhi Red Fort blast

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the blast near Red Fort.

The national capital has been placed on high alert and strict vigil is being maintained at the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals.

The explosion near the historic Red Fort complex caused panic in the area and led to a large-scale security operation. Teams from the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were sent to the site, which was immediately sealed off as visitors were evacuated.

On Monday evening, two men who were previous owners of the car, identified as Salman and Devender, were detained after the blast. In a briefing following the explosion, union home minister Amit Shah said the incident was being investigated “taking all possibilities into account,” adding that the results would be presented before the public.