 In Bihar, bride among 50 people to fall ill due to food poisoning at wedding event | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / In Bihar, bride among 50 people to fall ill due to food poisoning at wedding event

In Bihar, bride among 50 people to fall ill due to food poisoning at wedding event

ByPrashant Ranjan
Feb 27, 2024 02:43 PM IST

The bride was discharged from the hospital after being treated for food poisoning. Her wedding is slated to be held later on Tuesday

ARA: Over 50 people fell sick late on Monday evening after eating at a wedding function in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, people familiar with the matter said.

Nearly 40 people were brought to Shahpur Referral Hospital for treatment and another 12 to Ara Sadar Hospital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Nearly 40 people were brought to Shahpur Referral Hospital for treatment and another 12 to Ara Sadar Hospital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Among those who fell ill was the bride. She has been discharged from the hospital after treatment and the wedding is scheduled to take place later on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dr A Ansari at Shahpur Referral Hospital said more than 40 people were treated at the hospital and another dozen patients were sent to Ara Sadar Hospital.

Dr Ansari said the patients were diagnosed to be suffering of food poisoning.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On