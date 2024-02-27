In Bihar, bride among 50 people to fall ill due to food poisoning at wedding event

ARA: Over 50 people fell sick late on Monday evening after eating at a wedding function in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, people familiar with the matter said. Nearly 40 people were brought to Shahpur Referral Hospital for treatment and another 12 to Ara Sadar Hospital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Among those who fell ill was the bride. She has been discharged from the hospital after treatment and the wedding is scheduled to take place later on Tuesday.

Dr A Ansari at Shahpur Referral Hospital said more than 40 people were treated at the hospital and another dozen patients were sent to Ara Sadar Hospital.

Dr Ansari said the patients were diagnosed to be suffering of food poisoning.