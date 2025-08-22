In Bihar, PM Narendra Modi warns of ‘infiltrators' danger’: 'Congress, RJD want to…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of siding with illegal immigrants for “appeasement politics” while ignoring the rights of the people of Bihar. Gayaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Gayaji, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_22_2025_000095B)(PTI)

Addressing a rally in Gaya after inaugurating several development projects, PM Narendra Modi said the rising population of “infiltrators” posed a “serious concern” in the country, particularly in Bihar’s border districts.

“From the ramparts of the Red Fort this Independence Day, I had said that the increasing population of infiltrators in the country is a matter of concern. In the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our country. We will not let immigrants take away the jobs meant for the people of Bihar,” Modi said in the poll-bound state.

He also spoke on the “demographic mission”, as announced on August 15, to counter the threat. “This mission will begin its work shortly. We will throw out every immigrant… The people of Bihar need to be wary of the supporters of these immigrants in the country. The Congress and the RJD want to take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to immigrants for appeasement and to increase their vote bank,” he added.

Attack on RJD, Congress over Constitution Bill

Modi also slammed the Opposition over their stance on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which proposes the removal of the Prime Minister, chief ministers and ministers if they are arrested or detained for 30 days on serious charges.

“The RJD and the Congress are against this Bill because most of their leaders are either in jail or out on bail,” Modi alleged, adding that their governance record in Bihar was marred by corruption and lack of development.

“No major project was completed in Bihar during the regimes of RJD and Congress. They never thought about people’s betterment and were always busy filling their own pockets,” he said.

Projects and welfare push

Modi said the projects launched in Bihar would generate employment for locals, pointing out that 16,000 pucca houses were handed over in the Magadh region on Friday. “Our government is committed to providing a house to every poor family in the country,” he said.

He also underlined the NDA government’s focus on boosting railway infrastructure in Bihar.

On Operation Sindoor

Touching upon national security, Modi referred to Operation Sindoor, saying he had fulfilled his promise made in Bihar to avenge the killing of citizens in Pahalgam.

“After terrorists killed our citizens in Pahalgam, I kept my word and ensured they were punished,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)