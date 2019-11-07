In BSP rejig, Maya reinstates Danish Ali as LS leader

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:08 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday held a meeting with party leaders in Lucknow to review the poll debacle and stressed the need for expanding the support base with 2022 state polls in mind.

She also reinstated Amroha MP Danish Ali as the leader of the BSP parliamentary party, days ahead of the commencement of the winter session of Parliament.

During the meeting, Mayawati told office bearers that instead of leaders from the Jatav community that constituted the core base of the party, leaders belonging to “sarva samaj” would be appointed as president of party district units. Deputy district presidents will be from the Jatav community.

She also announced that assembly incharges, who are posted in each district, will also belong to the “sarva samaj”. Earlier, only schedule caste leaders were given charge in assembly segments.

Instead of taking action against party MP Shyam Singh Yadav and MLA Mohammad Aslam Rainee, Mayawati gave them positions in the organisation. Five days ago, Yadav had attended a meeting organised by the Samajwadi Party. BSP leaders were expecting action against Yadav. Although Mayawati removed Yadav from the post of party leader in the Lok Sabha, she appointed him incharge of the reserved assembly seats.

The situation of Aslam Rainee was no different. He had attended the 36-hour special session of the legislative assembly held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi though Mayawati had directed party MLAs to assist flood victims instead. Instead of taking action against him, Mayawati entrusted him with the task of gearing up the cadre for the 2022 assembly election. Rainee said he convinced Mayawati that he did not violate the party direction by attending special session.Meanwhile, Mayawati accused the BJP and the SP of working together to dent the morale of her party. “Both these parties secretly shook hands and did not allow the BSP to win a single seat in the bypolls,” she alleged.