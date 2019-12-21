In Chennai, 600 people held for protests over citizenship law

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:09 IST

A day after people staged protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Chennai, the city police on Friday booked 600 protesters including Carnatic singer TM Krishna, actor Siddharth and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram LS constituency MP Thol Thirumavalavan.

After the passage of CAA, protests have been erupting across the country seeking to roll back the amendment. In Tamil Nadu, protests were initiated by student associations from premier institutions like IIT-M and Loyola College. Later, it spread to the University of Madras.

People had gathered in significant numbers in Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam, a spot familiar for protests in Chennai on Thursday. The police on Friday hit back at the agitators by filing FIRs against 600 people associated with various parties and outfits.

The police filed FIRs for defying orders and staging protests despite being denied permission. About 600 people, including well-known faces TM Krishna, actor Siddharth, VCK MP Thol Thirumavalavan, SDPI state president Tehlan Baqavi were booked by the Chennai police under various sections of IPC including unlawful assembly.

Police sources disclosed the names of 41 protesters mostly heads of Tamil Nationalist and Muslim outfits.

Chennai police also booked Congress and Communist party workers and their student association leaders. Congress spokesperson Americai Narayanan’s name was also included in the FIR.

Addressing the protest, TM Krishna slammed the Union Government saying that “it is trying to divide the nation in the name of religion”. Other leaders who were booked also had delivered speeches critical about the CAA and NRC.

Besides, a shutdown was observed in several parts of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli districts against the CAA. About 1500 shops were closed in Melapalayam in Tirunelveli, a Muslim dominated area. In Coimbatore district, shops were shut in Kuniyamuthur, Kottaimedu and Karumpukkadai areas. Also, several outfits had launched protests in Anna Nagar in Chennai and Vaniyambadi in Vellore.

The Tamil Nadu higher education department has declared more than a week-long vacation for Universities and colleges from Friday to January 1 citing Christmas and New Year.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalan condemned the Union Government for suppressing the protesters who are coming out for a cause.

“CAA is against minorities. So, people are coming out for protests. However, the Union Government is directing its forces to suppress the protests. Two youths were killed in Karnataka’s Mangalore. It is highly condemnable that the government is arrogant with protesters,” the Chidambaram MP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, BJP’s state unit conducted state-wide protests in 15 places including Chennai on Friday to condemn the DMK, Congress and Communists for opposing the CAA and NRC.

“The opposition parties are provoking people against the government by spreading rumours about the CAA and NRC,” former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan said while protesting in Valluvar Kottam, the same place where anti-CAA protests were held on Thursday.