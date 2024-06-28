 In China vs Philippines, India backs Manila on tension over South China Sea | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
In China vs Philippines, India backs Manila on tension over South China Sea

ByRezaul H Laskar
Jun 28, 2024 09:33 PM IST

China has ramped up actions targeting the Philippines in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, especially the use of “gray zone tactics”

NEW DELHI: India on Friday backed the Philippines amid a flaring of tensions in the South China Sea over China’s aggressive actions in recent weeks, saying New Delhi opposes destabilising actions that seek to change the status quo by force.

A Philippines navy personnel was severely injured when China’s coast guard seized two Filipino ships on a resupply mission to an outpost on Second Thomas Shoal last week. (Agencies)
A Philippines navy personnel was severely injured when China's coast guard seized two Filipino ships on a resupply mission to an outpost on Second Thomas Shoal last week. (Agencies)

China has ramped up actions targeting the Philippines in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, especially the use of “gray zone tactics”. A Philippines navy personnel was severely injured when China’s coast guard seized two Filipino ships on a resupply mission to an outpost on Second Thomas Shoal last week.

“We oppose destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion...and we underline the need for peaceful settlement of disputes,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media without directly referring to China.

India has clarified its position on developments in the South China Sea on several occasions, he said in response to a question on the tensions between China and the Philippines.

“We have always emphasised adherence to international law, respect for the rules-based order, and resolution of disputes in a peaceful manner. Other than that, we also believe that there should not be any incident or approach that destabilises the region,” he said.

The Philippines has emerged as a key strategic and defence partner for India in Southeast Asia. In April, India delivered the first battery of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and launchers to the Philippines, two years after the two sides signed a $375-million deal to equip the Philippine Marines with three batteries.

While India had earlier only acknowledged the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s ruling of 2016 in favour of the Philippines in its territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea, it revised its position last year, when a joint statement emphasised the need to adhere to the arbitral award.

During a visit to Manila in March this year, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said India backs the Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty and seeks “staunch adherence” to a rules-based order.

These developments have come against the backdrop of India’s dragging military standoff with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which recently entered its fifth year and has taken bilateral relations to an all-time low.

News / India News / In China vs Philippines, India backs Manila on tension over South China Sea
