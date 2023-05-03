Home / India News / In defence of The Kerala Story, BJP leader cites former CM: ‘In next 20 years’

In defence of The Kerala Story, BJP leader cites former CM: ‘In next 20 years’

ByPoulomi Ghosh
May 03, 2023 09:43 PM IST

BJP's Amit Malviya said even Oommen Chandy said more than 7,000 conversions took place between 2006-12

Amid a row over Sudipto Sen's 'The Kerala Story', BJP's Amit Malviya cited former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan who in 2010 said, "Their move is to make India... Kerala, a Muslim-majority country after 20 years.." Sharing the video of his statement which at that time too stirred a row, Malviya said Achuthanandan was a hardcore communist, 'not someone who can be accused of parroting the saffron worldview".

The official poster of The Kerala Story which will be released on May 5. (PTI)
"Not just him, even Congress CM Oommen Chandy, who was Kerala CM between 2004-2006 and then again from 2011-2016, is on record on the floor of Kerala Assembly admitting to more than 7,000 conversions to Islam between 2006-12," Malviya wrote adding that The Kerala Story is a grim reminder "of what lies ahead, if we don't act now".

The movie to be released on May 5 has run into controversy for claiming that thousands of Kerala women have been indoctrinated by the ISIS. The premise of the movie has drawn criticism from the opposition with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calling the movie a Sangh propaganda. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor vehemently opposed this portrayal of the state and said the movie exaggerated the reality.

Amid this tussle, Malviya wrote: "Love Jihad is real and dangerous. Our girls are being lured away and used as cannon fodder for radical terror organisations. We can bury our heads in sand, like an ostrich, at our own peril. It will engulf the rest of us sooner than we think."

