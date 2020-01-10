e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / India News / In Delhi court’s bail order for 12 CAA protesters, an unusual condition

In Delhi court’s bail order for 12 CAA protesters, an unusual condition

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra also told the accused to not disturb public peace and directed them to join the probe as and when directed by the investigating officer (IO), conditions that are often imposed by courts in such criminal cases.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustsn Times, New Delhi
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 12 people who were arrested for being allegedly involved in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the Seemapuri area of national capital Delhi.
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 12 people who were arrested for being allegedly involved in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the Seemapuri area of national capital Delhi.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 12 people who were arrested for being allegedly involved in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the Seemapuri area of national capital Delhi. The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each and one surety of like amount.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra also told the accused to not disturb public peace and directed them to join the probe as and when directed by the investigating officer (IO), conditions that are often imposed by courts in such criminal cases.

Judge Malhotra, however, went one step further. He fixed a two-hour slot for them with the local police so that they can seek clarifications about the law.

“Applicants shall put their appearance on January 19 between 2 to 4 pm at Seemapuri Police Station, where the IO/SHO (Station House Officer or police chief station chief) shall make endeavour to remove the doubts of the applicants in respect of CAA,” the court said.

The judge also remarked that everyone had the right to hold peaceful protest in a democracy but damaging public property was not acceptable.

“Right to protest is recognised as a fundamental right in a democracy but this right of peaceful protest and open criticism of government policies does not extend to disturbing the public order, i.e., public peace, safety and tranquillity,” the judge said in his order.

On December 20, stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri during protests over the amended citizenship law.

tags
top news
UP bus with 50 passengers in flames after collision, some feared trapped
UP bus with 50 passengers in flames after collision, some feared trapped
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into force from today
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into force from today
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Shashi Tharoor says free Chhapaak tickets are to support Deepika
Shashi Tharoor says free Chhapaak tickets are to support Deepika
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news