In Delhi court’s bail order for 12 CAA protesters, an unusual condition

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 21:42 IST

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 12 people who were arrested for being allegedly involved in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the Seemapuri area of national capital Delhi. The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each and one surety of like amount.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra also told the accused to not disturb public peace and directed them to join the probe as and when directed by the investigating officer (IO), conditions that are often imposed by courts in such criminal cases.

Judge Malhotra, however, went one step further. He fixed a two-hour slot for them with the local police so that they can seek clarifications about the law.

“Applicants shall put their appearance on January 19 between 2 to 4 pm at Seemapuri Police Station, where the IO/SHO (Station House Officer or police chief station chief) shall make endeavour to remove the doubts of the applicants in respect of CAA,” the court said.

The judge also remarked that everyone had the right to hold peaceful protest in a democracy but damaging public property was not acceptable.

“Right to protest is recognised as a fundamental right in a democracy but this right of peaceful protest and open criticism of government policies does not extend to disturbing the public order, i.e., public peace, safety and tranquillity,” the judge said in his order.

On December 20, stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri during protests over the amended citizenship law.