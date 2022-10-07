Amid ED excise policy case searches, Arvind Kejriwal says: 'Over 500 raids...'

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday was reported to have launched a massive operation in the Delhi excise policy case. Raids were reported at dozens of locations in the national capital, and Punjab among places, as per news agency ANI.

In a tweet, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that over 500 raids have been carried out in three months, "yet nothing has been found". “500 raids… more than 300 officials have been working 24*7 for three months. They all are trying to find proof against one Manish Sisodia,” he tweeted in Hindi, referring to his deputy. “Nothing has been found, because there is no proof... because nothing was done," he stressed.

“Due to dirty politics, such officers are losing their precious time. How will the country progress like this?" Kejriwal further wrote. He has made similar comments in the past as the probe deepened in the liquor policy case after a CBI investigation was recommended by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in July.

