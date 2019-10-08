In Dussehra speech, PM Modi urges people to take up one mission this year

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to take up and fulfil one mission that would benefit the country.

Addressing the people at the Dussehra celebrations at Delhi’s Ram Leela maidan, Modi said, “This mission can be not wasting food, conserving energy, saving water, not vandalizing public property or anything which is in the interest of the nation. We should try to get rid of plastic and make it a movement.”

The Prime Minister who began his speech by invoking Lord Ram, also spoke of women’s empowerment and the need to respect the dignity of every woman.

“During Mann Ki Baat, I had spoken about Ghar Ki Laxmi. This Diwali, let us celebrate the accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. Those girls who have achieved and something and can inspire someone, we should felicitate them. This can be our Lakshmi Puja,” he said.

He also said festivals provide the vitality to India’s social life.

“Festivals also connect us and mould us. Celebrations fill us with enthusiasm, and also give us the ability to decorate our dream… We have festivals in our blood. That’s why the vitality of India’s social life is festivals,” the PM said.

Modi also hailed the valour of the Indian Air Force and asked people to especially remember it on its raising day like they pay respect to Lord Hanuman on Vijayadashami.

He said it is a coincidence that this year the IAF’s raising day and Vijayadashami are being celebrated on the same day.

“The valour of our air force has achieved new heights... Today is Vijayadashmi and when we remember Lord Hanuman, we should specially remember the air force and its brave personnel. We should extend our greetings to them for their bright future,” Modi said.

Around the time Modi was delivering his speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was taking delivery of the first Rafale jet in France.

