In first deaths in Uttarakhand forest fires, two labourers killed in Almora

Dehradun: Two Nepalese labourers lost their lives in a forest fire incident in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, while two others sustained injuries in the blaze, officials said on Friday. Several regions in Uttarakhand are grappling with forest fires, destroying hectares of forest land (File Photo)

The injured labourers suffered 30 to 40 per cent burn injuries and were shifted to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, Nainital district, said officials. The deceased have been identified as Deepak Pujara and Gyaneshwar Bahadur.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Almora divisional forest officer (DFO) Deepak Kumar said, “Four people employed by a private person for extracting leesa were trapped in the forest fire in the van panchayat area. Two of them died. Deepak Pujara died on the spot. The second victim, Gyaneshwar Bahadur, died during the treatment in the night. The other two victims are out of danger. They suffered 30 to 40 per cent burn injuries.”

Also Read: Uttarakhand: 146 cases of ‘man-made’ forest fires filed in first 4 months of 2024

Several regions in the state have been grappling with forest fires for over two weeks, destroying hectares of forest land. On Thursday, the state reported 43 forest fire incidents, including 33 in Kumaon.

According to Nishant Verma, nodal office for forest fires in the state, over 1000 hectares of forest land have been damaged in forest fires in the last six months.

Verma said 315 cases have been filed in “man-made” forest fire incidents. “There are 52 named in these cases and 267 unknown”, he said.

Last week Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting to discuss the forest fire situation with the Kumaon Division officials and issued directives to combat the wildfire in the region.

Dhami said that action would be taken against the officers who are responsible for forest fires in the state.

According to official data, Uttarakhand witnessed 113 forest fire incidents between April 23-25. 46 fire incidents were reported on April 23; 13 on April 24 and 54 on April 25. Over 139.63 hectares of forest land were destroyed in just these three days.

Also Read: Weather Bee | How unusual are forest fires in March and April?

The state recorded the highest number of large forest fires between April 25 and May 2, according to the data from the Forest Survey of India (FSI).

Uttarakhand also recorded 3,768 fire alerts, the second highest in the country, after Odisha, according to FSI data.

Since November 1 last year till Thursday, 804 incidents of forest fires have been reported in the state in which over 1011.3 hectares of forest land have been damaged, said Verma. Of the total land damaged, 362.23 hectares were damaged in the Garhwal region, 574.6 hectares in the Kumaon region and 74.43 hectares in the administrative wildlife regions.