In focus at India AI Summit: Big tech is feasting on news and refusing to pay for it, say publishers

One glimpse at the long queues and teeming corridors at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam - the venue for the IndiaAI Impact Summit - is enough to show how democratised the generative AI boom has become. While a large part of this phenomenon is being built on journalism, big tech companies continue to undermine the economics of news publishing, experts warned at the summit. At the India AI Summit, several news publishers participated in the conversation on the synergy needed between AI and newsrooms.

News businesses - both legacy organisations and upstarts - are facing a structural shock that has become starkly visible over the past year: major AI platforms are consuming their originally produced work to train models and affecting user traffic, all without sharing value.

“AI summaries in search have led to as many as 60% of searches no longer going to websites. How are we funding journalism? There have been huge falls in the past 12 months,” said Robert Whitehead, Digital Platform Initiatives Lead at the International News Media Association. He was speaking on the opening day of the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026, where leaders of the Digital News Publishers Association stressed that AI platforms were extracting value from publishers without fair compensation.

“This is already depriving revenue from the businesses that are funding the accuracy of the data that is needed for a sovereign model or any other large language model,” Whitehead said.

Tech giants vs news organisations: The way forward Business models of digital news publishers rely significantly on traffic from search and social platforms. At the panel titled ‘AI and Media: Opportunities, Responsible Pathways, and the Road Ahead’, speakers said that the rise of AI-generated answers and summaries is accelerating the “zero-click” trend, in which users obtain information without visiting source sites.

At the same time, AI models depend heavily on news publishers for training and outputs, often without revenue-sharing or attribution. Experts say there’s a growing imbalance in how AI platforms are capturing audience and value, while newsrooms bear the cost of producing credible information.

“I feel that we don’t get the same exceptions from the tech companies like American media brands and I see that as digital imperialism,” said Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group.

AI models require high-quality, verified text, much of which comes from newsrooms that fund original reporting. “We are the guys who are funding the reporters to go out and break the original story… We are not getting credited for it. We are not getting any payment for it,” she added.

Global analytics firms and publishers have reported sharp declines in referral traffic from search, even as the presence of AI overviews and answer boxes expands. Industry-wide estimates cited by media executives indicate there are 20–60% fewer click-throughs for news-related queries.

“Over a period of time, how will we sustain reporters,” asked Purie. “If we don’t have original stories, AI will eat AI… it’ll keep making stories from synthetic content.”

How should AI treat news? Executives at the panel also discussed how journalism must be treated differently from other forms of content in AI systems. News carries consequences far beyond engagement metrics, and it can influence elections, markets, social stability, and national security, they said.

“The journalistic content is not like free-floating content of the internet. It is something which is intellectual property. It gets created with investment, with infrastructure, with talent,” said Mohit Jain, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, Bennett Coleman & Company Limited.

He argued that when AI tools summarise or redistribute news, they influence public discourse in ways comparable to publishers themselves. “Anything that begins to participate in a democratic process deserves a different standard of care.”