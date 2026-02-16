Over 600 startups, 70,000 sq-m area, 2.5 lakh visitors: Mega scale of global AI summit in Delhi

As the AI Impact Summit began at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Monday, reports throw a spotlight at some whopping numbers which show the scale of the global event in India's national capital from February 16 to 20. The AI Impact Summit 2026 and Impact Expo 2026 will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. (AP)

The summit will be accompanied by the India AI Impact Expo 2026. The expo is an experiential showcase of the summit, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) as the custodian.

“The summit makes way for a technological revolution that would open unprecedented opportunities for advancements across every domain of human endeavor,” said the official India AI Impact Summit website.

Spanning across Bharat Mandapam The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is set to be held across 10 arenas, covering more than 70,000 square meters, reported news agency ANI.

The event would host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, ministries, and international partners.

Pavilions Officials said 13 country pavilions would be set up at the mega event, highlighting international collaboration in the AI landscape. The pavilions would represent countries including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

Apart from international pavilions, the event would also feature over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, organised across three thematic “chakras” — People, Planet, and Progress — reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors.

Startups and foundation models More than 600 startups are set to participate in the event, with a lot of them in the process of building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings, ANI reported.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the event would also witness the unveiling of 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, who are trained and crafted according to Indian datasets and its multilingual audience. The models will be trained in all of the 22 official languages of India.

Visitors The India AI Impact Expo is expected to draw thick crowds, attracting over 2.5 lakh visitors that would comprise international delegates.

Sessions The event would consist a host of sessions everyday, summing up to more than 500 throughout the four days.

The sessions would feature high-impact keynote addresses, policy-focused panel discussions and expert roundtables would witness over 3,250 speakers and panelists.