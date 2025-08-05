In freak accident, rod from metro site pierces through auto, gets stuck in man's head in Mumbai

In a freak accident, a 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries after a metal rod from an under-construction metro side fell, getting stuck in his head and leaving him bloodied. The incident took place near Narpoli-Dhamankar Naka on the Thane-Bhiwandi metro route.(Video screengrab)

The man, Sonu Ali, was travelling in an autorickshaw in Bhiwandi when the rod fell from the site, tearing through the roof of the autorickshaw and piercing his head.

The incident took place near Narpoli-Dhamankar Naka on the Thane-Bhiwandi metro route.

Video of the incident, seen by HT, showed the man sitting on the back seat of the rickshaw, with his white shirt covered in blood due to the head injury.

The visuals showed the metal rod penetrating through the upper part of the rickshaw and stuck in the man's forehead, in a slanting position.

The clip also showed people gathered around the rickshaw to take footage of the victim, who was seriously injured but in a conscious state.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) expressed “deep regret” over the incident. In a statement after the incident, the authority said that the safety heads of the civil contractor Afcons, and the general consultant, Systra-CEG-Systra India had rushed to the hospital to ensure “immediate” and “comprehensive” medical treatment to the injured.

“MMRDA has directed M/s Afcons to bear all medical expenses and provide necessary support to the affected individual,” the statement said. It added that a penalty of ₹50 lakh and ₹5 lakh had been imposed on the civil contractor and the general consultant firms for supervisory lapses.

“An independent enquiry has been set up under the Chief Safety Manager of AICA, General Consultant of Metro Line 2B, to conduct a neutral and expert investigation into the matter,” the MMRDA stated.

It also said that further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, and that the government body would ensure that systemic safety improvements are implemented immediately.