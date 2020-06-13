In highest one-day spike,Telangana records 253 Covid-19 cases, TRS MLA among them

india

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:13 IST

Telangana reported 253 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest ever since the first case on March 2, taking the overall tally to 4,737, the health department said.

The virus spread which was confined to a few containment zones in Greater Hyderabad limits three weeks ago has now spread to the entire state again.

The state also reported eight fresh deaths on Saturday, taking the casualties in the state to 182.

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy from Jangaon assembly constituency tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He is the first legislator in Telangana to test positive for the virus.

While his family members went into self-quarantine at home in Jangaon, as many as 10 officials who participated in various official programmes along with the MLA were kept in isolation, pending test results.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s nephew and state finance minister T Harish Rao went into quarantine after his personal assistant (PA) tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. The minister, however, tested negative.

Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Bonthu Rammohan, who underwent tests for Covid-19 twice in the last one week, also turned out to be negative on Saturday, after his driver tested positive.

According to the health department officials, there has been a sharp and consistent rise in the number of deaths and positive cases since May 18, when the lockdown 4.0 came into force with a lot of relaxations. While the number deaths have gone up from 34 on March 18 to 182 till date – an increase by 148 deaths, the number of positive cases went up alarmingly by 2,824 – from 1,661 to 4,737 cases in a span of 26 days.

Director of medical and health G Srinivasa Rao said the surge in Covid-19 in the state was due to a lot of mobility and movement of people from all walks of life and of all age groups.

“People are travelling across the state and some of them are not following the basic preventive measures like wearing a mask and maintaining safe physical distancing. There has been a surge in the cases since relaxation of lockdown on March 18,” he said.

So far, 64 doctors from Osmania General Hospital and five from Gandhi Hospital tested positive for the virus. Similarly, four employees of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Sanathnagar also tested positive.

As many as 15 policemen, including a sub-inspector, from the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad also tested positive for coronavirus till now taking the police station’s tally to 15.

In all, 100 policemen from different police stations in Hyderabad have contracted the virus. A 37-year-old constable from Kulsumpura police station had succumbed to Covid-19 last month.

Out of 4,737 positive cases in the entire state, nearly 1,500 cases are from Greater Hyderabad limits. On Saturday alone, as many as 179 cases were reported from the state capital.

The neighbouring Sangareddy district reported 24 cases in a single day. This includes 19 members of a single family in Zaheerabad town, who participated in the funeral of an old woman who died of Covid-19 early this week.