In historic departure, Snana Purnima held in Jagannath temple sans devotees

Jun 05, 2020

For the first time in the history of the 12th century Jagannath temple, the Snana Purnima festival was held without a single devotee entering the temple premises on Friday due to the government’s order to bar their entry in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

With Covid-19 cases surging in Odisha by leaps and bounds, Snana Purnima of Lord Jagannath, the most important festival preceding the Rath Yatra, was held without the presence of a single devotee as the Puri district administration imposed section 144 of CrPC around the temple to prevent congregation of devotees.

Chief administrator of Jagannath temple, Dr Krishan Kumar said around 800 temple priests were involved during Snana Purnima and all of them had undergone Covid-19 test to rule out any chances of spreading the infection. “This must be the first time in the history of the temple that the festival was held without the presence of devotees,” he said.

Puri district collector Balwant Singh said in view of Covid-19, the government had decided to celebrate the ‘Snana Purnima’ festival with a limited number of servitors to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines. “Devotees were barred as it would have been impossible to adhere to social distancing norms with thousands of them converging in the temple. They however could see the rituals through live telecast on television,” he said.

DIG of Police (Central Range) Asish Singh said 38 platoons of police force, each consisting of around 33 personnel, were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

As per the rituals of Snana Purnima, the three deities were taken out of the main temple soon after midnight in a procession by a select group of priests to the bathing pedestal called Snana Bedi inside the temple premises. The priests then poured 108 pitchers of aromatic waters mixed with turmeric, sandalwood and flowers on them amid chanting of hymns. While 33 pitchers of water were poured on Lord Balabhadra, it was 35 for Lord Jagannath, 22 for Devi Subhadra and 18 for Lord Sudarshan.

After completion of the bathing ceremony, the deities were then decked up in ‘Sada Besha’ and later in the day they adorned Hati Besha (a form of Lord Ganesha). While Lord Jagannatha and Lord Balaram were dressed like elephants, Goddess Subhadra wears a lotus flower Besha. This year the devotees saw the Besha of deities on TV.

While devotees could not enter the temple, Puri King Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, too, missed the ceremonial sweeping of Chhera Panhara. Dibyasingh Deb later said he decided to stay at home in compliance with the government’s Covid-19 guidelines, which bars persons over 65 years of age from venturing out. “I opted out as I am over the age prescribed by the government. This is the second time I missed doing the ceremonial sweeping,” he said. In his absence, his representative performed the ritual.

The deities will fall sick after the ceremonial bath and recuperate inside the temple till they get well a day before the Rath Yatra.

Rath Yatra is likely to be held on June 23 this year with government permission, but without the presence of a million plus devotees. Pending government permission, the temple management has started building the three chariots taking adequate precaution such as adhering to social distancing norms and testing all the carpenters for Covid-19.

Puri king Gajapati Maharaj Dibya Singha Deb, the ceremonial first priest of Lord Jagannath, said that Rath Yatra can only be held if the state government ensures that no devotees are allowed into the Grand Road leading to the temple.

“Rath Yatra can be possible in absence of devotees on the Grand Road with only officials, police and priests. Devotees can have darshan of the Rath Yatra in their homes through TV,” said Dibya Singha Deb. He added that the managing committee of the temple has decided to keep the temple closed for the public till the three deities return back to the temple, 9 days after the Rath Yatra.

If no devotees would be allowed to congregate on the Grand Road, then the government may need at least 2000 policemen to pull the three chariots. Officials said that as observing social distancing norms would not be possible during pulling of chariots, all the policemen would need to be tested for Covid-19 and kept in isolation before the festival.