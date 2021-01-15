‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
Bhupinder Singh Mann, a key farm union leader appointed by the Supreme Court to a panel it formed to scrutinise three contentious farms laws has declined to be on it, citing the “interests” of farmers.
Mann, a former MP and the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, a farm union, said he was “recusing” himself from a committee of four set by the Supreme Court to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.
On January 12, the court stayed the laws that have prompted tens of thousands of farmers to stage a protest on the borders of Delhi. It also set up a committee to start a dialogue with protesting farmers, naming economists Ashok Kumar Gulati and PK Joshi as well as farm union leaders Anil Ghanwat and Mann as members.
The panel formed by the Supreme Court attracted public criticism because all four members had either endorsed the farm laws or suggested improvements in them previously. Protesting farm unions said such a committee was already biased in favour of the legislation.
“As a farmer myself and a union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farmers and public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as not to compromise the interests of Punjab and the farmers of the country,” Mann said in a press statement.
The Supreme Court had said on Monday that the panel must meet within 10 days.
Mann is the chairman of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee, a platform of farm unions that has supported the farm laws. Mann met Union farm minister Narendra Singh Tomar in December, urging him not to repeal the laws. This pit him against hundreds of other farm unions demanding a repeal.
An official of the agriculture ministry declined to comment on Mann’s move, saying this was a Supreme Court-monitored process.
Farm unions protesting the laws to open up agricultural markets said they were indifferent to Mann’s decision.
“Our stand is we will not take part in any consultations by the court-appointed committee because our only demand is the repeal of the laws,” said Darshan Pal, a senior member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the organisation leading the farmers’ protests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army plans memorial dedicated to 1971 war
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s LCA jets better than China-Pak’s JF-17: IAF chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even woman officers want adultery law in army
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand working at putting Harsil valley on global tourism map
- Harsil valley, which has around eight villages, is located in Uttarkashi district near the Indo-China border. The district administration is preparing a detailed plan which will soon be submitted to the state tourism department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop thrashed in Bengal district, BJP and TMC trade barbs for spike in violence
- Top police officers confirmed the incident and said that it took place at Jhalda in Purulia district, around 350 km northwest of Kolkata, on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, US can jointly tackle regional and global challenges: MEA
- The strategy document, which experts believe was declassified by the US to signal a continuing commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, also envisages bolstering India’s capacities so that it can work with other like-minded countries to act as “a counterbalance to China”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh registers bird flu cases in Balod district
- The area within a radius of one-kilometre from the poultry farm has been declared as an “infected zone” and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have launched necessary action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 2 Bihar villages, over 35 birds found dead, no samples taken before burial
- Earlier, more than 125 chickens were found dead in an agricultural field near Patedhi Tilak village under the same police station of the district, sparking panic among villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket
- The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet
- For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended
- Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA
- Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox