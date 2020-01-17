In JP Nadda’s CAA defence, a 10-line speech challenge to Rahul Gandhi

india

In a strident defence of the Citizenship Act, BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to deliver just 10 lines on the act.

Nadda further accused the Congress leader of speaking without knowing all the attendant facts.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He talks without knowing. It is unfortunate for the nation. All those opposing CAA are making the nation weak,” said Nadda.

The BJP working president, speaking at an event in New Delhi, accused Gandhi of misleading the country and said the newly amended citizenship law is for minorities who took shelter in India after facing religious persecution in neighbouring countries for years.

The amended law provides for fast-tracking Indian citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Amit Shah had also earlier challenged Rahul Gandhi to prove that the act can take away somebody’s citizenship.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi to find out a provision in the Citizenship Amendment Act that can take citizenship away from anyone in this country,” Shah had said while addressing a public meeting in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

The CAA has been facing stiff resistance from the Opposition parties who allege the law makes religion a test of citizenship .The Opposition parties maintain that the CAA in conjunction with the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) can potentially leave a large number of disadvantaged Indian Muslims vulnerable to abuse by officials for lack of documents.