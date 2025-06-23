In Kalaburagi, hostel for minority boys in shambles, says SFI

The students in the government-run SC/ST boys’ hostel, operated under the Department of Social Welfare, in Kalaburagi district are living under conditions is worst conditions, said the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) while urging the social welfare department to take required action. The hostel in dilapidated condition (HT photo)

The Babu Jagjivan Ram Hostel Complex, located on Rajapur Road in Kalaburagi city, is home to students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes pursuing post-matric education. However, the hostel has deteriorated into a space where basic amenities are scarce, food is unsafe and security is absent.

“Worms and cockroaches in our meals have become a daily affair,” said one student. “We’ve complained multiple times, but the warden, Sanjukumar, never takes it seriously.” The students have alleged that the vegetables and groceries infested with pests are used to cook food and the kitchen staff ork under the influence of tobacco, gutkha, and even alcohol.

The SFI has also raised concerns. “There is no clean drinking water. The same water used in the bathroom is used for cooking,” said Sujata V, district secretary of SFI. “When students request cleanliness, the staff say it’s not their responsibility. Hostel wardens visit only once or twice a week, and taluk-level officers haven’t come here for years. The wardens do as they please, and students suffer.”

She also alleged that outsiders are frequently allowed into the hostel, enabling a culture of substance abuse. “Some kitchen workers are also encouraging this behaviour. The warden and district officials are aware of these problems, but they are ignoring them. The Minister for Social Welfare must act immediately.”

“We’ve written many letters to the Social Welfare Department, but they haven’t responded,” said another student.

Responding to the situation, Preeti Chandrashekar Doddmani, joint director of the Department of Social Welfare in Kalaburagi, told HT, “I will visit the hostel soon to review the problems related to basic infrastructure and other issues. Based on my findings, appropriate action will be taken against the responsible staff.”