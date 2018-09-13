In key operations before panchayat polls, 8 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Eight militants were killed in three separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, including three who died in a gunfight with soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in North Kashmir’s Kupwara , state police said.

The exchange of fire at Dat Gali was triggered after the three militants ignored warnings by men of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles manning the LoC, while trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Officials said a combing operation was underway at the scene of the firefight and the bodies of the three unidentified militants, which were lying close to the LoC fence, had not been recovered until reports last came in.

In the neighbouring Baramulla district, an improvised explosive device (IED) expert was among two militants killed in Sopore town.

The Jammu and Kashmir police called the duo’s killing a major success ahead of the municipal and panchayat polls in the state in October and November.

The polls are seen as crucial for the government’s attempts to turn the tide in the state amid a spike in violence since the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani in 2016.

Officials said the two militants killed in Sopore were cornered after the army, Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched an operation in the town’s thickly populated Arampora locality following a tip-off about their presence on Wednesday night.

A police officer said the two militants fired on the security forces and were killed in the retaliatory fire on Thursday morning. The bodies of the two were later spotted through drone cameras.

A police statement identified the two as Pakistani nationals Ali and Zia-ur-Rehman. Both were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit, it said. Ali had been active since 2014. The statement said Ali was involved in an IED blast that killed four policemen in January.

Internet services in Sopore were snapped while schools and colleges were shut in view of the anti-terror operation.

Separately, two militants were killed at Jhajjar Kotli near Jammu. A police officer said the two were among a group of three militants, who had on Wednesday night held a family hostage at their home.

The family was let off after the militants took biscuits and apples from them. The group later took another family hostage at Dhirthi before they were killed by security forces, the officer said. A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was among those injured in the anti-terror operation.

