e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Madhya Pradesh, panchayat and local body polls deferred for 3 months

In Madhya Pradesh, panchayat and local body polls deferred for 3 months

The election schedule will be announced after February. Till then, the state government has been asked to complete all the preparations needed, reads the order.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Three-tier Panchayat elections have been deferred for the next three months in Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. (Image used for representation).
Three-tier Panchayat elections have been deferred for the next three months in Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Local body and three-tier Panchayat elections have been deferred for the next three months in Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, said an official of the MP State Election Commission.

In an order released on Saturday, MP State Election Commission deputy secretary Arun Parmar said, “In view of public health, the deferred election will be conducted after February as departments of the MP government has not completed necessary preparations.”

“After analyzing the condition of Covid 19 cases in MP, the Commission has decided to defer the elections of eight municipal corporations and 407 municipalities which were slated to be held between January and February 2021 and three-tier panchayat elections which were slated to be held from December 2020 to February 2021,” said Parmar.

“Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, assembly elections were conducted in Bihar and local body elections were held in J&K, Hyderabad and Rajasthan. The local body polls in Haryana have also been declared. It is a constitutional duty of the Commission to conduct the election but MP departments have not completed important preparations required to conduct local elections during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic,” said the order.

The election schedule will be announced after February. Till then, the state government has been asked to complete all the preparations needed, reads the order.

tags
top news
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Why US’ new Covid testing requirement for UK travellers may not be enough
Why US’ new Covid testing requirement for UK travellers may not be enough
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
Chinese ships illegally enter Japan’s territorial waters
Chinese ships illegally enter Japan’s territorial waters
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In